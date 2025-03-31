Actress, Natalie Dormer, Talks Role As Dr. Audrey Evans In New Film

Natalie Dormer stars as Dr. Audrey Evans in the brand new movie, "Audrey's Children"! We sat down with the actress to learn more about her research process, favorite scenes, and why highlighting this hidden figure was so important for her, especially during Women's History Month.

"Audrey's Children" is out now in theaters!

MORE ABOUT AUDREY’S CHILDREN

The movie tells the untold true story of visionary British physician Dr. Audrey Evans, who burst onto the scene in 1969 as the first female Chief of Oncology at the world-renowned Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Battling sexism, medical conventions, and the subterfuge of her peers, Evans developed the first Neuroblastoma Staging System, co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House for families of patients, and, ultimately, impacted the lives of millions of children and families around the world.

