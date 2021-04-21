Watch
Adjusting to Life Post Pandemic

We learn how to adapt to the new normal
Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:00:03-04

Elizabeth Power talked about what life may look like after the pandemic and how to adjust to the “new normal”. Look for Healer: Reducing Crisis by Elizabeth Power wherever you buy books. You may contact Elizabeth at epower@elizabethpower.com or visit www.elizabethpower.com for more information.

