Wags and Walks is a non-profit working to reduce euthanasia in local shelters and find homes for dogs across Nashville.

Wags and Walks is focused on advocating for wrongfully stereotyped bully breeds, medical dogs, and mamas + puppies that are often overlooked and at-risk due to overcrowding.

Kathryn will bring along Peaches to the station a Pittie Mix that is available for adoption.

To learn more and see other available dogs visit

https://www.wagsandwalks.org/adopt-nashville