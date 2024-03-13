Watch Now
Adoptable Pets at The Spring Vendor Market

NewsChannel 5
Posted at 8:13 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 09:13:27-04

Jaclyn Guy will be here to give us a preview of the Spring Vendor Market happening at Red Caboose Park in Nashville this weekend. The Easter Bunny will be there from 12-3 p.m. They will also offer several activities for kids and food trucks.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue will also be in studio to talk about dogs up for adoption at the event. For more on Proverbs 12:10 visit https://www.proverbs1210rescue.org/

The Spring Vendor Market will be Saturday March 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. at Red Caboose Park at 684 Colice Jeanne Road Nashivlle, TN 37221

