Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Aerialist and fire performer Grace Good stops by the studio

Aerialist and fire performer talked about the setting a new Guinness World Record and gave tips on how to hula hoop.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 13:05:38-05

Aerialist and fire performer talked about the setting a new Guinness World Record and gave tips on how to hula hoop.

Grace has launched a new business for Nashville parties and events called Goodness Gracious. Goodness Gracious Creative Events, provides bespoke, live cirque entertainment for stadium events, intimate celebrity house parties and everything in between.

For more information about customizable cirque experiences, visit https://goodnessgraciouscreative.com/. Follow Grace and her fiery feats on social media! TikTok – @gracegoodcirque, Instagram – @gracegood, Facebook – @gracegoodcirque and LinkedIn – @linkedin.com/in/gracegoodcirque. For more information, go to https://goodnessgraciouscreative.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018