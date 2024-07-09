Watch Now
Afraid to start a side hustle? Author Christine Schaub gives tips on where to begin

Author of “Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing your Potential for Extra Income,” Christine Schaub, is helping people monetize their skills and passions to rake in some extra cash!
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 09, 2024

In her new #1 Amazon bestselling book, Christine Schaub shares how it was the loss of a corporate job that led to her creating six different side hustles over the past two decades.

You can purchase “Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing your Potential for Extra Income” wherever you buy books.

To listen to her podcast “Come on Over” visit www.comeonovershow.com [comeonovershow.com] or https://www.youtube.com/@ComeonOverShow. [youtube.com]

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018