Afraid to start a side hustle? Author Christine Schaub gives tips on where to begin

Author of “Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing your Potential for Extra Income,” Christine Schaub, is helping people monetize their skills and passions to rake in some extra cash!
In her new #1 Amazon bestselling book, Christine Schaub shares how it was the loss of a corporate job that led to her creating six different side hustles over the past two decades.
You can purchase “Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing your Potential for Extra Income” wherever you buy books.
To listen to her podcast “Come on Over” visit www.comeonovershow.com [comeonovershow.com] or https://www.youtube.com/@ComeonOverShow. [youtube.com]