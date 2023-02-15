Latonja Welch Smith from Create the Culture Events showed Afro-centric fashions and accessories that will be available for purchase from vendors participating the annual Black History Month Expo. The 2nd Annual Create the Culture Events Black History Month Expo is Saturday, February 18 from 12pm-5pm at the C.H. Dixon Life Center, 3838 Dickerson Rd Nashville, TN. 37207. It's a FREE family-friendly event with, shopping, food, a live DJ, giveaways, and networking opportunities. For more information go to, https://createthecultureevents.com/. Follow @createthecultureevents on Instagram and Facebook.

To purchase a copy of the Nashville Black Business Coupon Book ($12.50) call (615) 243-4218 or visit https://creativesoulzprinting.com/shop/. The coupons expire at the end of July 2023.