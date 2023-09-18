Nashville artist Sicasso talked about the idea behind her AI-generated artwork installed in the Frist Art Museum lobby and elevator, and Samaria Jones, Frist Art Musuem’s Student Curator explained why she selected Sicasso to be this year’s featured artist in the installation. The Frist Art Museum presents Afrofuturistic Visions: Dreamscapes of Sicasso, an installation celebrating African American culture and history is on view at the museum through July 20, 2024. Installed in the elevator just inside the Frist’s Ninth Avenue entrance adjacent to the Grand Lobby, under the direction of student curator Samaria Jones. Afrofuturistic Visions is the second installation conceived through Project Uplift, an internship designed to offer a student or recent graduate from a historically Black college or university in Nashville an opportunity to curate, design, market, and develop a program for an installation featuring a local artist of color. Go to https://fristartmuseum.org/exhibition/afrofuturistic-visions-dreamscapes-of-sicasso/ for more information.

