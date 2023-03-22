Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

"Ain't Too Proud" at TPAC

We chat with two of the stars of the show with Nashville ties
Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 14:03:57-04

We talked to actors Jeremy Kelsey and Dwayne P. Mitchell, two of the stars of the smash-hit Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud –The Life and Times of The Temptations. Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations runs through Sunday, March 26 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For tickets or more information, go to www.TPAC.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018