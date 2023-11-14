Airforce Veteran teaching woman self defense lessons

Moose Moore founder of The Vigilance Group showed self-defense techniques and talked about his upcoming women’s self-defense class. The Vigilance and Awareness Workshop for Women Downtown is Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm at Acme Feed & Seed, 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201. Get tickets at https://vigilancegroup.com/.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 13:20:36-05
