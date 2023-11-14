Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Airforce Veteran teaching woman self defense lessons

Moose Moore founder of The Vigilance Group showed self-defense techniques and talked about his upcoming women’s self-defense class.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 13:20:36-05

Moose Moore founder of The Vigilance Group showed self-defense techniques and talked about his upcoming women’s self-defense class. The Vigilance and Awareness Workshop for Women Downtown is Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm at Acme Feed & Seed, 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201. Get tickets at https://vigilancegroup.com/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018