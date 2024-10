AJ Wilkerson is headed to Zanies in Nashville for his show "AJ Wilkerson's Jocus Pocus Interactive Comedy Contest" happening on Halloween. He sits down with Heather Mathis to chat about the show and how the money he makes will go towards hurricane relief. You can learn more about that decision in the video above!

Door open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the show on Zanies' website.