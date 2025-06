Could "Hold The Umbrella" be the anthem for summer 2025?

Talk of the Town Producer, Brittany Foxx, sits down with global music artist, Akon, and lead singer of Rascal Flats, Gary Levox, to talk about their new single.

You can stream "Hold The Umbrella" by Akon, Gary Levox and featuring De La Ghetto, wherever you listen to your favorite music!