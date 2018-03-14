Alan Cumming stars in New CBS Drama Instinct

1:04 PM, Mar 14, 2018

Good News! Actor Alan Cumming from The Good Wife Set to Star in a New CBS Drama

Actor Alan Cumming talked about his career, and his role on the new CBS drama Instinct, which premieres Sunday, March 18 at 7pm on NewsChannel5.  Go to www.cbs.com for more information.

