Alive & The Bluebird Cafe Benefit with The Warren Brothers

Grammy nominated singer-songwriters Brad and Brett Warren, The Warren Brothers talked about their career and the Alive Hospice benefit concert series at the Bluebird Café. In the Round with The Warren Brothers is Wednesday, January 11 at 9pm (Doors at 8:30pm) at the Bluebird Café, 4104 Hillsboro Pike Nashville, TN 37215. The Warren Brothers show is currently SOLD OUT! However, there will be a few walk-up seats that are first-come, first-served when doors open. For tickets to the Bluebird Café concert series, or more information, visit https://bluebirdcafe.com/shows/. Proceeds from the Alive & The Bluebird concert series support Alive’s community services, which include grief support, financial assistance for patients, education for families and professionals, and grief camps for kids. Go to https://www.alivehospice.org/ to learn more. To learn more about The Warren Brothers, visit https://warrenbrothers.com/.