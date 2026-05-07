All Aboard for a Summer trains spectacular at Cheekwood!

This summer, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey across America—no suitcase required.

From May 2 through September 6, 2026, America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail will be the largest and most elaborate model train exhibition ever presented at Cheekwood. In conjunction with Cheekwood’s ongoing celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the immersive installation takes visitors coast to coast through some of the nation’s most treasured sites. Spanning the entire center lawn of the Bradford Robertson Color Garden, the exhibition features 10 running trains, more than 850 feet of track, and 25 intricately crafted models of iconic landmarks and national parks.

Tickets are on sale now athttps://cheekwood.org/ Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for all guests.