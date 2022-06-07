Watch
All Rise Begins Season Three on a New Network

New Beginnings for "All Rise"
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 13:23:17-04

Simone Missick and Wilson Bethel, stars of the courtroom drama All Rise, talked about moving to a new network and what fans can expect on Season Three. Following its two-season run on CBS, the Image Award-nominated courtroom drama All Rise returns for a 20-episode third season on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network starting Tuesday, June 7. Check your local listings for times.

