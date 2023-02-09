Almost Friday Game Day Nachos

Jack Barrett from Almost Friday Sporting Club and pastry chef Dwayne Ingram made Super Bowl Nachos and talked about game day events and other Super Bowl worthy snacks they’ll be serving on Sunday. Almost Friday Sporting Club is located at 4th and Peabody in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit https://www.almostfridaynash.com/. Follow @almost.friday.nash on Instagram.

ALMOST FRIDAY NACHOS

Ingredients

· Corn tortilla chips - 4qts or 16 cups

· Shredded cheddar cheese – 1/2 cup

· Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese - 1/2 cup

· Green chili queso – 1/2 cup

· Chunky tomato salsa (like a salsa picante) -1/4 cup

· Green tomatillo salsa - 1/4 cup

· Lime Crème - 1/4 cup

· Diced adobe chicken - 3/4 cup

· Pickled Fresno - 8 slices

· Pickled red onion - 6 Slices

· Picked cilantro leaves- 8 leaves (you can leave the stem on if you would like they are edible)

Directions

1. Using a sheet tray place the tortilla chips around it

2. Combine the shredded cheeses into a bowl

3. Add the queso around the chips then sprinkle the cheese around it too

4. Place into an oven at 350 degrees for a minute and half

5. Remove pan and add chunky tomato salsa from the top right corner to the bottom left corner

6. Add the tomatillo salsa from the top left corner to the bottom right corner

7. Drizzle lime crème from left to right of the nachos

8. Place adobe chicken throughout the nachos on top

9. Add the sliced pickled Fresno throughout the top of nachos

10. Add the pickled red onion throughout the top of the nachos

11. Add cilantro leaves through the top also

12. Serve and enjoy