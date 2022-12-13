Almost Friday Sporting Club Brings Food and Fun to Nashville!

Jack Barrett talked about the concept behind the new restaurant and bar, Almost Friday Sporting Club, and their chef Dwayne Ingraham made Banana Bread. Visit Almost Friday Sporting Club at 4th and Peabody in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.almostfridaynash.com.

BANANA BREAD

Ingredients:

2 eggs

255 grams banana puree

78 grams oil

19 grams vanilla extract

10 grams banana emulsion

198 grams sugar

333 grams all-purpose flour

5 grams baking soda

5 grams baking powder

6 grams salt

3 grams cinnamon

2 grams nutmeg

227 grams sour cream

227 grams chopped walnuts

Instructions:

Combine Eggs, Oil, Banana Puree, Vanilla Extract and Banana Emulision together in a bowl and whik until smooth and set aside.

Combine Sugar, All Purpose Flour, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt, Cinnamon and Nutmeg together and add to wet ingredients.

Stir until smooth.

Whisk in sour cream.

Stir in chopped walnuts.

Portion into mini loaf molds using the YELLOW handled scoop. Bake at 350 degrees with high fan for a total of 20 minutes. Rotate halfway through.

