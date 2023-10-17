Dr. Cedrina Calder showed alternative Halloween candy treats for children with food allergies. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Cedrina Calder, go https://calendly.com/fitdocofficial. Follow Dr. Calder on Instagram @fitdocofficial.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 12:35:26-04
Dr. Cedrina Calder showed alternative Halloween candy treats for children with food allergies. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Cedrina Calder, go https://calendly.com/fitdocofficial. Follow Dr. Calder on Instagram @fitdocofficial.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.