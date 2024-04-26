Watch Now
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater makes debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 11:00:04-04

Experience America’s most popular dance company when Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater debuts at Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Tickets can be purchased at TPAC.org

Friday, April 26 – 7:30 PM
CENTURY by Amy Hall Garner
Are You in Your Feelings? by Kyle Abraham
Revelations by Alvin Ailey

Saturday, April 27 – 7:30 PM
Ailey Classics I
Ailey Classics II
Revelations by Alvin Ailey

Sunday, April 28 – 2:00 PM
Ailey Classics I
Ailey Classics II
Revelations by Alvin Ailey

CENTURY by Amy Hall Garner
Amy Hall Garner’s first work for Ailey is a celebration of life, resilience, and joy inspired by her grandfather on the eve of his 100th birthday. This deeply personal piece is danced to the music of Ray Charles, Count Basie, and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Are You in Your Feelings? by Kyle Abraham
Acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham’s newest work is a celebration of Black culture, Black music, and the youthful spirit that perseveres in us all. Scored to a “mixtape” of soul, hip-hop, and R&B, it explores the connections among music, communication, and personal memory.

Ailey Classics I and IIThis special two-act program is comprised of highlights from some of Mr. Ailey’s best-loved ballets, including Pas de Duke, Masekela Langage, Opus McShann, and more.

Revelations by Alvin Ailey
More than just a popular dance work, Revelations has become a cultural treasure, beloved by generations of fans and acclaimed as a must-see for all. Alvin Ailey’s signature masterpiece is a tribute to his heritage. Using African American spirituals, the work fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul.

