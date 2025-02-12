Amelia's Flowers has everything you need for Valentine's Day!

Valentine’s Day is just two days away! We visit the team at Amelia’s Flowers at their new cocktail bar, Pont Neuf! This year, Amelia's is leaning into the season of romance with a selection of options within their Valentine’s Collection—available to order on Thursday, Februar13 and Friday, February 14 for delivery only.

Local Delivery



Bouquet de l'Amour (two sizes) Small $75 / Large $125

Blushing Valentines Arrangement $200

Roses & Romance Arrangement $275



Nationwide Delivery (only available for delivery on 2/14)

Cupid’s Classic $100

A bouquet of 12 stunning red roses, hand-wrapped for a modern, elegant look

For more information visit https://ameliasflowertruck.com/