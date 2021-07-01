Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

American Portrait

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn more about the new book based on a documentary
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:43:30-04

Bill talked about the new book based on PBS’s groundbreaking documentary project, American Portrait. The book contains more than 400 entries and photographs reflecting a year in the life of everyday people across America gathered over the course of 2020. American Portrait: The Story of Us, Told by Us is available now.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018