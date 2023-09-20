Americana Fest with Goldpine

Ben and Kassie Wilson from the Americana duo, Goldpine talked about their music career and performing their debut Americanafest showcase. The Americanafest runs through Saturday, September 23 at various venues in Nashville. Goldpine's Americanafest showcase is Friday, September 22 at 7pm at The 5 Spot in East Nashville. For more information about Americana Fest, visit https://americanamusic.org/events/americanafest-2023. Goldpine’s second full length album out now called "Two" is available wherever you buy music. For more information about the duo, go to www.Goldpinemusic.com.

