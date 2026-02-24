Amerigo is making meal time easier with their new pasta family packs!

Amerigo's knows that between long workdays and packed schedules, getting dinner on the table can feel overwhelming. So, they wanted to make it easy. The new Family Pack designed to take the stress out of busy nights with an affordable, restaurant-quality Italian meal ready to enjoy at home. It’s cozy, convenient and perfect for nights when you just don’t feel like cooking.

It feeds a family of four and includes your choice of a fresh salad, one of our classic Italian entrées and our focaccia bread and herb olive oil – all for $60. For entrées, you can choose from favorites like our Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Pasta Bolognese or Pasta Pomodoro for a vegetarian option.

You can order through Chow Now under the Family Meal Packs section. It’s available for pickup or delivery at both our West End and Cool Springs locations for a limited time.