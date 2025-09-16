Amy Duggar King tells us about her new book "Holy Disruptor"

Amy Duggar King, the reality t.v. star known for 19 Kids and Counting, tells us about finding her own voice and finally telling her story in her new book "Holy Disruptor"

The book details, "for the first time, Amy Duggar King--a close relative who spent almost every day with her 19 cousins and her aunt and uncle--brings the story into sharp relief, vulnerably sharing not only what life was like with the Duggars but how she, at the end of the day, had her own broken home to return to, a home that was hiding many other secrets."

to purchase the book visit https://www.amazon.com/Holy-Disruptor-Shattering-Facade-Getting/dp/0310369959