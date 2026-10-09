An Afternoon on the Water with Sail Nashville

Learn to sail in just 3 days at Sail Nashville!

Brittany hit the water with John and Hayden Summers to find out more about the courses they offer!

For more information and to sign up for a course, visit SailNashville.com

MORE INFORMATION:

In just three days, our introductory course, ASA 101 you will give you the knowledge and skills to competently skipper a 20 to 27-foot sailboat. Whether you are a beginner, or just wanting to sail better, this is the place to start.

Complete our three courses, ASA 101, ASA, 103, and ASA 104 and you will have the ability to charter a sailboat up to 45 feet anywhere in the world.

SailNashville is the only American Sailing Association affiliated sailing school in Tennessee.

Our courses are certified by ASA. With more than 350 affiliated sailing schools worldwide and 1,500 certified instructors, the American Sailing Association is the largest provider of keelboat sailing instruction in the United States.