Ann Cox Eastes Chicken Parmesan Sliders

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made Chicken Parmesan Sliders. For more ideas, visit www.gamedaygreats.com
CHICKEN PARMESAN SLIDERS
1 pkg slider rolls (12 count)
1 lb cooked deli chicken tenders, chopped or any cooked chicken chopped
1 (24-oz) jar thick pasta sauce, divided
1 c shredded mozzarella cheese
½ c shredded Parmesan cheese, reserve 1-2 T for topping
2 T butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ t salt
1 T parsley
Slice the loaf of rolls in half horizontally. Place the bottom half of the rolls in a casserole dish which has been coated with vegetable spray. Place the chopped chicken on the bottom section of the rolls; top with 1 cup of sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Place the top half of rolls over filling. Place butter and garlic in a small glass bowl; heat in microwave for 1 minute. Stir in salt and parsley. Pour mixture evenly over top of rolls. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes in a preheated 375F oven. Remove from oven and top with remaining Parmesan and bake an additional 5-10 minutes. Heat remaining sauce and serve warm with sliders. Yield: 12 servings
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…