Ann Cox Eastes Chicken Parmesan Sliders

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made Chicken Parmesan Sliders. For more ideas, visit www.gamedaygreats.com

CHICKEN PARMESAN SLIDERS

1 pkg slider rolls (12 count)

1 lb cooked deli chicken tenders, chopped or any cooked chicken chopped

1 (24-oz) jar thick pasta sauce, divided

1 c shredded mozzarella cheese

½ c shredded Parmesan cheese, reserve 1-2 T for topping

2 T butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ t salt

1 T parsley

Slice the loaf of rolls in half horizontally. Place the bottom half of the rolls in a casserole dish which has been coated with vegetable spray. Place the chopped chicken on the bottom section of the rolls; top with 1 cup of sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Place the top half of rolls over filling. Place butter and garlic in a small glass bowl; heat in microwave for 1 minute. Stir in salt and parsley. Pour mixture evenly over top of rolls. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes in a preheated 375F oven. Remove from oven and top with remaining Parmesan and bake an additional 5-10 minutes. Heat remaining sauce and serve warm with sliders. Yield: 12 servings