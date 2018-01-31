Ann Cox Eastes Hot Pizza Dip recipe

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made Hot Pizza Dip. For more ideas, visit www.gamedaygreats.com

HOT PIZZA DIP

1(8-oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1 ½ c shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 c shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

1 c thick pasta sauce

20-22 pepperoni slices

11/2 t Italian seasoning

Sliced French baguette or crackers

Spread cream cheese in the bottom of a glass pie plate. Sprinkle ¾ cup mozzarella cheese and ½ cup Parmesan cheese over cream cheese. Spread the pasta sauce over the top of the cheese. Sprinkle the remaining ¾ cup mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese on top of the sauce. Top with pepperoni slices and sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Bake in a preheated 375F oven for 20-25 minutes or until cheese melts and dip is hot. Serve with sliced French baguette or crackers. Yield: 24 servings