Annual Music City Brewers Festival Celebrates 25 Years

Nashville’s Original Beer Fest celebrates 25 years in Music City. The Inaugural Music City Brewers Fest was held in July 2002, and the 25th Annual Celebration will be held August 22nd in its original home, the Music City Walk of Fame Park. The event benefits the Nashville Humane Association and their Mission. The organization is committed to humane education, reducing pet overpopulation, and maintaining its 99% annual save rate.

Tickets: There are three different options to access the fun:

• General Admission – entry begins at 5pm for $45 + tax and fees

• VIP – includes an hour early admission at 4pm, a Pretzel necklace and VIP seating - $79 + tax and

fees

• Designated Driver / Non-drinking - $20 + tax and fees

All tickets are available online at

www.musiccitybrewersfest.com.