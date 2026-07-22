Annual Tennessee Performing Arts fundraiser 'TPAC Family Day' set for Saturday

Are you looking for a fun day of activities for the family this weekend? Happening July 25th, the annual "TPAC Family Day" is happening at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

"Follow the yellow brick road to a land of imagination, adventure, and heart at TPAC’s Family Day celebration! Step into a twister of wonder where ruby slippers sparkle, lions find courage, and the road to Oz winds through music, magic, and make-believe. Enjoy sensory-friendly activities, tasty treats, and live performances inspired by Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and more," their website said.

It runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find more information on tickets at https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/tpac-s-family-day-2026