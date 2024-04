Anthony Brown & group therAPy is one of the Top Ten biggest gospel acts of the last decade.

The capitalized AP lettering in the group’s name Anthony Brown & group therAPy’ stands for ANSWERED PRAYERS which was the group’s original name 20 years ago.

His 30-City “I Got Away” concert tour kicks off in Nashville on Friday, April 26th at Mt. Zion Church along with Pastor Mike Jr., Bri Babineaux, and Deitrick Haddon.