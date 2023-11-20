Watch Now
Anthony Evans to Play at Bridgestone

We learn more from the gospel artist about his tour stop at Bridgestone
Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 12:33:42-05

Gospel artist and “The Voice” Season Two contestant Anthony Evans gave us an update on his career. Anthony Evans is on the “The Reunion Tour” alongside Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton. The nationwide arena tour comes to Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21. For more information or to book tickets visit https://anthony-evans.com/.

