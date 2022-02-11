Watch
Antiques & Garden Show 2022

We find out more about the event.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:47:07-05

Landscape architect and Gardens Chair Todd Breyer gave us a first look inside this year’s Antiques & Garden Show. The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville makes its highly anticipated return February 11–13 at the Music City Center. The show features over 150 antique dealers, world-class landscaped gardens, and opportunities to engage with some of the nation’s top names in design and horticulture. For tickets, schedules, and additional information, visit www.antiquesandgardenshow.com.

