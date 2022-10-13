Watch Now
Anzie Blue's Fresh Cranberry Sauce

Anzie Blue executive chef and co-owner Star Maye made Fresh Cranberry Sauce. Anzie Blue has launched a 2-month Seasonal Cooking Class Series guiding guests through traditional Thanksgiving family recipes. Chef Maye will demonstrate the preparation and walk attendees through the recipes while they enjoy samples of each dish. Classes run October 26 through November 16 and begin at 6pm. Space is limited. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased here: https://www.anzieblue.com/. The ticket includes a complimentary cocktail and bites from the cooking demonstration. One-hour parking validation is available in the garage below Anzie Blue. Anzie Blue is located at 2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212.

Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup water

12 ounces fresh cranberries

1 cinnamon stick

1 orange peel

Pinch of salt

Instructions

  • Combine sugar, orange juice, and water in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir to combine.
  • Add cranberries, salt, cinnamon stick and orange peel.
  • Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently.
  • Continue cooking, for about 10 minutes, or until all or most of the cranberries have popped. 
  • Let cool for at least 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
