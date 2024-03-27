Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Appetizer for Your March Madness Party

We get the recipe for your next basketball party
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 14:29:24-04

Texas Roadhouse stops by the kitchen to show easy and delicious appetizers you can make for your March Madness viewing parties. To see their full menu and locations around Middle Tennessee click here https://www.texasroadhouse.com/

