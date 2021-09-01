Are You Recycling Correctly?

Jenn Harrman with Metro Nashville Waste Services talked about what materials are acceptable and unacceptable in Metro Nashville’s recycling program. For more tips and information, the new Nashville Waste and Recycling App can be downloaded on the App Store, Google Play and at www.Recycle.Nashville.gov. In addition to offering the app, the Waste Services' website also offers virtual Recycle Right informational sessions. They have also updated the signage at the city’s 10 recycling drop-off locations and 4 convenience center recycling locations to make guidelines clearer.