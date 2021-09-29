Are You Sabotaging Your Love Life?

Certified life coach and relationship expert Ryan Haddon talked about how your subconscious mind could be sabotaging your love life and how to attract the kind of relationship you’ve always wanted. Ryan is offering an 8-week online coaching course called The Relationship Triumvirate starting Wednesday, October 6. The weekly 1-hour sessions are for women seeking to enhance the relationships in their lives and includes at home assignments, live meditations, breath work and more. Go to ryanhaddon.com to learn more.