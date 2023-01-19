"Are You The One? " Goes Global

Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford talked about the premise behind the new season of the dating show "Are You The One?" In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” "Are You The One?" is streaming now on Paramount+.
