Art Deco Exhibit at The Frist

Frist Art Museum Senior Curator Katie Delmez took us through the Museum’s new American Art Deco exhibition that shows us the influences of the art deco movement on Nashville and America. American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939 will be at the Frist Art Museum in the Ingram Gallery through January 2, 2022. Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10am-5:30pm; Sunday, 1pm-5:30pm; closed Monday through Wednesday. Frist Art Museum is located at 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information visit www.fristartmuseum.org.