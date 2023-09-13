Pet Community Center executive director Brandon Dyce showed auction items that will be up for bid at this year’s Art for Animals event. The Pet Community Center will host the 16th Annual Art for Animals event Saturday, September 16 at 6:30pm at Oz Arts Nashville. The event is SOLD OUT, but you can place bids online here: https://www.petcommunitycenter.org/artforanimals. All proceeds will benefit essential, accessible veterinary services for animals. The Pet Community Center has moved to a new location. The new address is 5233 Harding Place, Ste. 5247, Nashville, TN 37217. Learn more at https://www.petcommunitycenter.org/.

