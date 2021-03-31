Ashley Bergeron walked us through the Art in Motion event taking place at the new 5th + Broadway complex. You can watch on-site local artists including, Catron Wallace, Omari Booker and Michelle Reeves create small canvas artwork inspired by the Picasso Figures exhibition at the Frist Art Museum. The live artist sessions can be enjoyed Thursdays and Fridays 12p-3pm and Saturdays and Sundays 1pm-4pm through April 11. The completed pieces will be available for sale for $208 at Swipe Right Art at Fifth + Broadway. For more information, visit www.Fifthandb.com.