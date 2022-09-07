Art Show Benefiting Pet Community Center

Emily Martin from the Pet Community Center showed one-of-a-kind artwork you can own and help support their organization at the same time. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pet Community Center will host the 15th annual Art for Animals at OZ Arts Nashville, with live and silent auctions, a seated dinner, a special presentation and more. Pet Community Center is a nonprofit organization providing accessible veterinary care and support services by operating a high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinic in East Nashville. For more information and tickets to the event, visit https://www.petcommunitycenter.org/.