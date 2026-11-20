ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, tonight announces the ASCAP songwriter and publisher winners of the most-performed Country and Christian songs of the past year at the 2026 ASCAP Nashville Songwriters Celebration.

With his 13th ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year honor, Ashley Gorley has won the top honor more times than any other songwriter in any genre. Among ASCAP’s six most-performed country songs of the year co-penned by Gorley are “Ain’t a Bad Life” (Thomas Rhett), “Favorite Country Song” (HARDY), “Me & a Beer” (Chris Janson) and “Woman” (Kane Brown). To date, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has amassed 89 #1 radio singles.

Matthew West, one of contemporary Christian Music’s most prolific hitmakers, earns his seventh ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year honor with hits “God Story” (Anne

Wilson), “No Fear” (Jon Reddick & We the Kingdom) and “Unashamed” (Matthew West). West has scored 40 #1 singles as both an artist and songwriter and has authored nine books.

Blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies, ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year Josiah Queen has co-written three songs among ASCAP’s most-performed Christian songs of the past year including “Can’t Steal My Joy,” “Demons” and “Dusty Bibles,” his first Billboard Hot 100 hit. Queen has over 1.3 billion combined global streams.

“Just in Case” (Morgan Wallen), co-written by Jacob “JKash” Hindlin and published by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, is the ASCAP Country Song of the Year, and “Your Way’s Better” (Forrest Frank), co-written by Pera Krstajic and published by Pera Krstajic and Sony Music Publishing, is the ASCAP Christian Song of the Year.

As previously announced, country icon Wynonna Judd receives the ASCAP Golden Note Award. The prestigious accolade was presented by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, honoring a trailblazer whose unmatched vocal power revolutionized the genre. Past Golden Note honorees include Garth Brooks, Tom Petty, LeAnn Rimes, Lee Ann Womack, Reba, Alan Jackson and Don Williams, among others.

Sony Music Publishing is the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year for the 13th time with 23 of this year’s most-performed songs. Among their celebrated hits are “Baggage” (Kelsea Ballerini), “Boston” (Stella Lefty), “Making Good Time” (Old Dominion), “Turn This Truck Around” (Jordan Davis), “Bottle Rockets” (Scotty McCreary) and “Be Her” (Ella Langley).

Capitol CMG is the ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year for the 12th time with 13 most-performed hits including “Heaven on My Mind” (TobyMac), “How Good It Is” (Chris Tomlin), “No Survivors” (Jeremy Camp), “Left It in the River” (Jamie MacDonald) and “Still” (Hillsong United).

ASCAP celebrated the winners at an exclusive party in Nashville. ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, ASCAP EVP and Head of Creative Membership Nicole George-Middleton handed out awards as writers of the most-performed songs enjoyed catching up with peers and friends at the invitation-only celebration.

A complete list of ASCAP Country Music and Christian Music winners can be found at: https://www.ascap.com/nashvilleawards26.