Ashanti and actor Billy Baldwin talk about their new film "No Address"

The upcoming film "No Address" is an exploration of homelessness, humanity, and resilience. The film stars singer-songwriter Ashanti and actor Billy Baldwin, who joined Lean to talk about the film's importance!

The filmmakers aim to inspire local communities to take action on the issue of homelessness. Ashanti and Baldwin hope the film will encourage viewers to get involved and support organizations working to address these problems.

An interesting aspect of the film is that 50% of the profits will go towards organizations fighting homelessness. The film also features an original song by Ashanti called "Bonafide Survivors" that ties in thematically with the character's journeys.

To learn more about the film visit https://www.noaddressmovie.com/

See the movie in theater Feb 28th

