Ashely Parker Angel tells us about his transition from pop star to health entrepreneur!

Former O-Town singer and Broadway performer Ashley Parker Angel is currently on a massive national GNC "Making the Brand" Tour to promote his medical-grade supplement company, High Level Science.

From pop culture icon to health advocate, Ashley Parker Angel has inspired thousands to pursue a balanced lifestyle through health and fitness. After his days as the lead singer of the multi-platinum boy band O-Town, his #1 show on MTV, starring in Broadway shows like WICKED, and most recently as part of the global phenomenon on FOX, The Masked Singer, Ashley’s passion has shifted from entertainment to health and wellness.

Ashley faced an unexpected reality when a recent physical examination revealed extremely high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels. Given two choices—improve these numbers or go on statins for life—Ashley embarked on a mission to find a scientifically grounded solution for preventative heart health.

Learn more here

https://livehighlevel.com/

