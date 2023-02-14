Watch Now
Ask 5: Caring for Houseplants

We ask five questions to the experts
Posted at 11:40 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 12:40:06-05

Kimberly Daft from Lawrence and Clarke Cacti Company gave us 5 tips on caring for plants as we get ready for Spring. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. is located at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory TN 37138. For more information, visit www.lccactico.com or call (615) 357-0827. Follow @lccactico on Instagram.

