Ask 5 with Sow Salon

We could all use a little help from time to time, when it comes to beauty, fashion or even life advice!

So, from time to time you will see Heather Mathis out asking five questions to the experts to give us the knowledge to be the best version of ourself, that we can be!

Today we talk to Sarah Sweat the owner of Sow Salon.

You can learn more at sowsalon.com or visit them at

2907 Sidco Drive in Nashville.

