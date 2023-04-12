Ask5: Skin Pharm Franklin

We asked Skin Pharm nurse practitioner Mallorie Stone her Top Five Best Skin Care Tips. There are two Skin Pharm locations in the Nashville area. The newest location just opened in Franklin at 5030 Carothers Pkwy. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067. For more information, or to book an appointment, go to https://skinpharm.com/ or call (615) 485-9558.

