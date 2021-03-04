Assembly Food Hall is Open

David gave us a look at some of the menu items from the eight restaurants and bars that are now open inside the Assembly Food Hall at the new Fifth + Broadway complex. Fifth + Broadway officially began opening its final component, retail and dining, to the public on Thursday, March 4. This date will mark the start of openings of more than 30 restaurants and retailers, with more to come. The north side of the Assembly Food Hall is now open with eight restaurants and two bars, with a main entrance at 501 Commerce. St. For more information on Fifth + Broadway visit www.fifthandb.com

. You can follow along on socials at: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifthandb/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/FifthandB, and

on Facebook.