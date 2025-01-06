Assuage Hair and Body salon gives tips for natural curls this winter

Crystal Jones-Bond from Assuage Hair and Body Salon gives us tips for natually curly hair and how to take care of it during the dry winter months! Assuage hair and body salon – Assuage Hair and Body Natural Salon
Posted
Crystal Jones-Bond from Assuage Hair and Body Salon gives us tips for natually curly hair and how to take care of it during the dry winter months! Assuage hair and body salon – Assuage Hair and Body Natural Salon
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.